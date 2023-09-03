New Jersey Progressive won’t support President Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Lisa McCormick, a prominent progressive Democrat from New Jersey, has announced her decision not to support President Joe Biden in the upcoming Democratic primary elections.

McCormick cited concerns over Biden’s priorities and policies, including his failure to prioritize key bedrock Democratic issues such as his failure to raise the minimum wage and opposition to Medicare for All.

She criticized Biden’s environmental policies, his foreign policy decisions, and his record on military spending.

McCormick also criticized the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for undermining the voters’ influence by prematurely backing Biden’s re-election before he has secured the party’s nomination.

While some polls show Biden would trail behind former President Donald Trump by as much as seven percent in a hypothetical matchup, McCormick expressed frustration that media outlets continue to disregard the legitimacy of candidates like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

Expressing concerns over Biden’s environmental policies, McCormick noted what she perceived as insufficient action on climate change. She specifically pointed out Biden’s approvals for offshore drilling, four times as many federal oil and gas leases as sold by former President Donald Trump, and financing of fossil fuel projects, which she deemed contradictory to effective climate crisis management.

McCormick also criticized Biden’s foreign policy decisions, saying his support for indiscriminate bombings and war crimes committed during the Saudi-led war in Yemen contradict the principles of peace and justice.

“Raising the minimum wage has not been a priority for Joe Biden, who pledged to veto Medicare For All,” said McCormick in a tweet. “Joe Biden doesn’t care about you or me, so I am considering Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. or Marianne Williamson.”

“President Joe Biden cannot unify a divided America by denying Democrats a fair presidential nomination process. His Rose Garden strategy is a surefire way to boost Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Marianne Williamson,” said McCormick.

She highlighted Biden’s support for offshore drilling, destructive drilling and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Alaska, as well as his financing of fossil fuel projects like an Indonesian oil refinery.

Furthermore, McCormick criticized President Biden’s foreign policy decisions, particularly his support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which she described as involving indiscriminate bombings and war crimes.

She cited the death toll of 159,248 people and accused Biden of enabling these atrocities.

Each of Biden’s budget proposals asked Congress to give the Pentagon new record high military spending authority, even as the administration instigated conflicts with Russia, China, and other potential adversaries.

Noting recent polls indicating that Biden would trail behind former President Donald Trump by seven percent in a hypothetical rematch, McCormick lamented that media outlets are frequently dismissing the legitimacy of his challengers, Kennedy and Williamson.

McCormick firmly stated her position: “I believe Joe Biden is comfortable feeding the rich and robbing the poor. He has demonstrated his priorities. He would veto Medicare For All. He has expanded fossil fuel production. He increased military spending. Biden does not care about me, and he won’t get my vote in a primary.”

