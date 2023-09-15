New Jersey votes Sept. 26 to decide on school construction, district consolidation

Voters in seven New Jersey school districts will go to the polls on Sept. 26 to decide on a variety of construction questions and a proposal to consolidate three school districts into one.

The statewide bonding amount proposed is $126,833,706, with state funding of $40,298,168.50.

In Bergen County, Closter Borough is seeking authorization to replace the roof and boilers at Hillside Elementary School and the roof, boilers, windows, and the HVAC system in the gymnasium at Tenakill Middle School. The total bonding amount is $6,489,700, with state funding of $2,594,280.

In Cumberland County, Lawrence Township is seeking authorization to undertake various improvements, alterations, renovations, and upgrades at the Myron L. Powell Elementary School. The total bonding amount is $6,075,655, with state funding of $776,987.

In Essex County, North Caldwell Borough is seeking authorization to undertake various improvements, alterations, renovations, and upgrades at Grandview School and Gould School. The total bonding amount is $45,947,399, with state funding of $11,838,462.80.

In Middlesex County, Spotswood Borough is seeking authorization to undertake various improvements, alterations, renovations, and upgrades at Spotswood High School, Memorial Middle School, E. Raymond Appleby Elementary School, and G. Austin Schoenly Elementary School. The total bonding amount is $12,655,357, with state funding of $4,921,342.80.

In Monmouth County, Highlands Borough is asking voters whether to consolidate the Highlands School District, Atlantic Highlands School District, and Henry Hudson Regional School District into one school district. A “yes” vote would permit the three existing boards of education to combine into one school district, thereby dissolving the separate Atlantic Highlands and Highlands boards of education. A “no” vote would maintain the status quo regarding the three districts.

In Morris County, Butler Borough is asking voters to approve three different bond proposals for school construction projects. The total bonding amount for the three proposals is $13,331,995, with state funding of $681,100.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26.

