Curries Woods street gang member imprisoned for 7½ years

A member of a neighborhood street gang in Hudson County, New Jersey, was sentenced today to 90 months in prison for stabbing a rival gang member during a retaliatory gang-related assault.

Sheldon Mays, aka “Thottie,” 23, of Jersey City, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an information charging him with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon – a knife – in aid of racketeering.

Judge McNulty imposed the sentence on Sept. 18, 2023, in Newark federal court. In addition to the prison term, Mays was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Mays and seven others, all of whom are associated with a street gang operating in and around the Curries Woods Public Housing Complex in Jersey City – identified as “Curries Woods” or the “Tay Tay Shrimp Gang” or the “Sharks” – assaulted a rival gang member in retaliation for a prior gang-related assault on Aug. 3, 2020.

As the victim was walking down a street in Jersey City, Mays and the others approached in two cars, parked in the middle of the street, and violently assaulted the victim, who was punched, kicked, and stabbed by Mays, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

