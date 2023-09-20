Brain-computer interface gives hope to patients with paralysis-induced speech loss

A remarkable breakthrough in the realm of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) has brought renewed hope to individuals suffering from paralysis-induced speech loss, particularly those with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Researchers at the BrainGate research collaborative have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by developing a system that allows a person with ALS to create text on a computer screen nearly as quickly as regular speech, simply by thinking of the words they want to say.

Published in the prestigious journal Nature, the study details the deployment of sensors implanted within regions of the cerebral cortex linked to speech. These sensors enabled the researchers to accurately decipher the neural activity of a patient with ALS who had lost their ability to speak, translating their thoughts into words displayed on a screen.

The clinical trial participant, who was unable to utilize the muscles necessary for coherent speech, managed to generate an astonishing 62 words per minute on a computer screen by attempting to vocalize words mentally. This groundbreaking accomplishment exceeds previous records for communication assisted by implanted BCIs, approaching the pace of natural spoken language at around 160 words per minute in English.

The experiment represents a significant stride towards restoring rapid and efficient communication for individuals paralyzed and unable to speak. Frank Willett, one of the study’s lead authors and a research scientist at Stanford University and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, emphasized that this achievement is a scientific proof of concept, albeit not yet a practical everyday device for communication.

“This is a scientific proof of concept, not an actual device people can use in everyday life,” said Willett. “It’s a big advance toward restoring rapid communication to people with paralysis who can’t speak.”

Directed by Dr. Leigh Hochberg, a prominent figure in critical care neurology and a professor at Brown University’s School of Engineering, the BrainGate clinical trial has emerged as a pioneering force in the field of brain-computer interfaces. The study showcased the potential of using neural activity to decode attempted speech movements with greater speed and vocabulary range than previously achievable.

The study is the latest in a series of advances in brain-computer interfaces made by the BrainGate consortium, which along with other work using BCIs has been developing systems that enable people to generate text through direct brain control for several years.

While earlier attempts involved imagining pointing and clicking motions on a virtual keyboard, and later converting imagined handwriting into text, the recent research achieves an unparalleled speed of 62 words per minute, marking a considerable leap forward.

This is more than three times as fast as the previous record for assisted communication using implanted brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and begins to approach the roughly 160-word-per-minute rate of natural conversation among English speakers.

Previous incarnations have involved trial participants thinking about the motions involved in pointing to and clicking letters on a virtual keyboard, and, in 2021, converting a paralyzed person’s imagined handwriting onto text on a screen, attaining a speed of 18 words per minute.

Leigh Hochberg expressed gratitude to the individuals with tetraplegia who have participated in the BrainGate clinical trials, underscoring the immense potential of implanted brain-computer interfaces to restore communication and mobility.

Among the exceptional participants is Pat Bennett, diagnosed with ALS in 2012, who was able to join the clinical trial after learning about its developments in 2021. Despite losing her ability to speak due to the disease’s progression, Bennett’s cognitive capacity to formulate speech remained intact. The experiment’s success offers hope to individuals like her, enabling them to stay connected with the world and maintain relationships through rapid communication.

While the current system remains a scientific demonstration, not yet a practical tool, its implications are profound. The study represents a significant stride forward in utilizing brain-computer interfaces to bridge the communication gap for people who have lost their ability to speak due to paralysis, opening up new possibilities for enhancing their quality of life.

Funding for the research came from various sources, including the National Institutes of Health, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the Simons Foundation, and L. and P. Garlick. The promising results of this study point toward a future where technology could help those who have lost their voice regain their ability to communicate effectively.

