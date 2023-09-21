Voorhees man sent to prison for 80 months over images of child sexual abuse

A Camden County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 80 months in prison for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Bruce Makley, 68, of Voorhees, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an information charging him with one count of possession of child pornography.

Judge Kugler imposed the sentence on Sept. 20, 2023, in Camden federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on Aug. 14, 2020.

Makley admitted possessing more than 600 images of child sexual abuse, including images of sadistic or masochistic conduct and other depictions of violence, sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Makley to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $152,000 in restitution.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg of the United States Attorney’s Office in Camden.

