Do-Re-Meet social events mix music lovers & Princeton University Concerts

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) is excited to announce the return of Do-Re-Meet, a series of social events for music lovers. Do-Re-Meet events offer a unique opportunity to connect with fellow concertgoers over a shared love of music.

In the 23/24 season, Do-Re-Meet will feature three different types of events:

Speed Dating: Meet other music-loving singles in your age group and participate in 8-minute speed dates.

LGBTQ+ Mingle: Mingle with other music-loving members of the LGBTQ+ community and enjoy refreshments and ice-breaker activities.

Find My Friends: Get to know your fellow audience members by experiencing a concert together before enjoying organized rounds of 8-minute “speed friending” sessions.

Do-Re-Meet events are all paired with concerts on PUC’s Performances Up Close series. Tickets for the full evening—admission to both the Do-Re-Meet event and the concert with which it is paired—are $50 General/$20 Student.

Upcoming Do-Re-Meet events:

Sunday, October 8, 2023

1:00 PM Speed Dating social event

3:00 PM concert featuring Dreamers’ Circus

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

6:00 PM concert featuring harpsichordist Jean Rondeau

7:30 PM Find My Friends “speed friending” social event

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit puc.princeton.edu/do-re-meet or call 609-258-2800.

Do-Re-Meet is a partnership between Princeton University Concerts and The Singles Group. The Singles Group is the largest full-service singles company in the tri-state area.

Founded in 2006, The Singles Group has hosted more than 5,000 singles events and has sparked countless matches, weddings, and engagements.

“Do-Re-Meet is a wonderful way to connect with other music lovers,” says PUC Director Marna Seltzer. “It’s a great way to make new friends, find a date, or even find love.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Princeton University Concerts to bring Do-Re-Meet to Princeton,” says Risa Glaser Grimaldi, the attorney who founded the Singles Group. “We know that music is a powerful way to bring people together, and we can’t wait to see the connections that are made at Do-Re-Meet.”

Do-Re-Meet is a unique and fun way to experience the magic of live music. Whether you’re looking for a new friend, a date, or even love, Do-Re-Meet is the perfect place for you.

