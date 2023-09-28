Second Republican debate reveals a field containing seven GOP dwarves

A crowded field of Republican candidates vying for the 2024 presidential nomination virtually acknowledged at the second GOP debate that there is no longer any hope of catching front-runner Donald Trump.

While dodging the attacks hurled by rival candidates, mildly criticizing the former president without earning his enmity or offending the Trump-loving fascists who now comprise the GOP core electorate, and seeking a way to stand out among the lackluster crowd the White House hopefuls delivered a performance

The seven contestants on the stage have the combined support of 36 percent of Republican primary voters, according to the RealClearPolitics national polling average.

Trump, who did not participate in either of the two debates, is polling nationally at more than 56 percent.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who left office with a 25 percent approval rating called the former president “Donald Duck” but Trump’s absence from the GOP debate stage is unlikely to have any impact on his standing in the race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina governor Nimirata Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence lobbed similarly lame insults at Trump, who is the clear front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination,

President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection in 2024, is also going to extreme lengths to avoid facing either of his two challengers, author Marianne Williamson and environmental attorney Robert Kennedy Jr.

Biden and Trump are both “missing in action” but they are also eminently disliked by the American people.

Williamson and Kennedy are both outsiders who are challenging the Democratic establishment.

Williamson is a self-described “spiritual activist” who is running on a platform of progressive policies, such as Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.

Kennedy, the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, is running on a platform of environmental protection and social justice.

Biden, on the other hand, is a centrist who is seen as the embodiment of the Democratic establishment. He is running on a platform of moderation and experience.

Some Democrats have criticized Biden for his refusal to face Williamson and Kennedy. They say that it is undemocratic and that it shows that Biden is out of touch with the progressive wing of the party.

