New Jersey man is facing terrorism charges after parking in police station

A New Jersey man is facing a series of charges, including terrorism, after authorities say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a home and through a police station in Warren County.

John G. Hargreaves, 34, of the 100 block of Beechwood Drive in Belvidere, is accused of driving his SUV into the garage of a Liberty Township residence on Sept. 20 with the intent to harass the homeowner, whom he knew.

Hargreaves then drove to the nearest police headquarters in Independence Township and slammed into the station, causing significant damage. The SUV came to a rest in the station’s squad room.

As he got out of the vehicle, prosecutors said Hargreaves put his hands in the air and appeared to be celebrating while loudly playing the Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle” on his car stereo as officers took him into custody.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries in either incident.

Hargreaves is charged with first-degree terrorism and second-degree causing widespread injury or damage along with burglary, criminal mischief, harassment, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

He remains jailed and has not yet retained an attorney.

A motive for the crashes is still under investigation.

However, at least one officer narrowly escaped being struck when Hargreaves drove into the Independence Township police headquarters, causing significant damage.

