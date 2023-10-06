IRS puts lien on Rudy Giuliani condo

The IRS placed a $550,000 lien on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s Florida condo in August over unpaid taxes, according to newly revealed court filings.

The lien, first reported by the Daily Mail, underscores Giuliani’s tenuous financial situation as he reportedly struggles to pay off mounting legal fees.

The property is just 3 miles from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Giuliani, who previously was Trump’s lawyer, attempted to sell the condominium for more than $3 million in 2019, but could not find a buyer. In July, he also listed his New York City apartment for $6.5 million.

Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said that the former mayor has a deal with the IRS to pay off the tax debts.

Giuliani faces multiple criminal and civil suits related to his actions following the 2020 election, including being indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election racketeering case. He is one of the defendants who has reportedly requested money from Trump for his legal fees. The former president hosted a fundraiser to help Giuliani’s legal defense last month.

Other legal cases against Giuliani include a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit filed in May, allegations he has denied, a civil suit brought by Hunter Biden, and three defamation suits.

Noelle Dunphy, former director of business development for several Giuliani-owned companies, filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of the State of New York seeking $10 million in compensation from Giuliani, who allegedly subjected her to constant sexual remarks, demands and threats.

The President’s son suing Rudy Giuliani for the “total annihilation” of his digital privacy and data, filing a civil suit over the former mayor’s involvement in disseminating information he purported to be from Biden’s laptop.

“Defendants are among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the ‘total annihilation’ of Plaintiff’s digital privacy,” Biden’s attorneys wrote in the suit.

Two of the pending defamation suits are related to the 2020 election — both from voting equipment companies — and the third he lost after a judge ruled he defamed a mother-daughter duo serving as election workers in Georgia.

In the defamation case brought by the election workers, attorneys for the pair claim that Giuliani has avoided paying them $130,000 in penalties in the case.

He was also sued by his former attorneys last month, who demanded $1.4 million in outstanding legal fees.

