Flemington councilman charged with stealing from Democratic Club

Malik D. Johnston, a councilman in Flemington, has been charged with stealing $1,000 from the borough’s Democratic Club.

Johnston was previously indicted in June on charges of selling cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover officer multiple times between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township.

According to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, Johnston was an officer of the Flemington Democratic Club when he withdrew the money from its account at a bank in Bridgewater on June 2 without being given permission.

Johnston has refused to resign as a borough councilman, though he is not running for re-election in November. His term expires at the end of this year.

