President Donald Trump, Senator Bob Menendez & Rep. George Santos all face indictments

All three elected branches of government are represented in criminal indictments but voters have yet to wake up to the pervasive corruption that is enabled by voters who fail to held the nation’s leaders accountable.

President Donald Trump is facing criminal indictments in four states: New York, Georgia, Fulton County, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

The New York indictment charges Trump with nine counts of fraud and conspiracy, including falsifying business records, issuing a false financial statement, and insurance fraud. The allegations stem from Trump’s alleged practice of inflating the value of his assets to banks and insurers while deflating their value to tax authorities.

The Georgia indictment charges Trump with 10 counts of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, intentional interference with performance of election duties, conspiracy to commit election fraud, and racketeering. The allegations stem from Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results.

The Fulton County, Georgia, indictment charges Trump with one count of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud. The allegations are the same as those in the Georgia indictment.

The Pennsylvania indictment charges Trump with 15 counts of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and related offenses. The allegations stem from Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, including through voter suppression, election interference, and false claims of voter fraud.

Senator Bob Menendez is facing criminal indictments on charges of bribery and corruption for the second time.

Previous allegations from Menendez’s alleged relationship with Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor provided the New Jersey lawmaker with lavish gifts and campaign contributions in exchange for the Senator’s official actions, such as trying to derail the investigation into the largest Medicare fraud in history—crimes for which he was convicted in a separate case.

Menendez was indicted along with his wife Nadine for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for political influence benefitting three businessmen and the Egyptian government. The couple allegedly took cash, gold bars, mortgage payments and a luxury car, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said.

Menendez and his wife are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. If convicted, Menendez could face up to 20 years in prison.

Rep. George Santos is facing criminal indictments on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House. The allegations stem from Santos’s alleged activities before he was elected to Congress. Santos is accused of misleading donors and misrepresenting his finances to the public and to government agencies.

It is important to note that all three individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

