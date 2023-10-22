Three Philadelphia men arrested for weapons offenses in Bergen County

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrests of Victor M. Garcia-Morla, Chelvin M. Castillo-Paula, and Anthony L. Medina-Suarez, all from Philadelphia, on weapons offenses.

The men, all in their early 20s, were arrested after detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force conducted a traffic stop of their vehicle on October 19, 2023.

During the traffic stop, detectives discovered that Garcia-Morla was concealing a handgun loaded with hollow-nose bullets in his waistband. A search of the vehicle yielded a second handgun, also loaded with hollow-nose bullets.

Garcia-Morla was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree prohibited weapons.

Castillo-Paula and Medina-Suarez were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree prohibited weapons.

All three men were remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending their first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, NJ.

Musella stated that the charges are merely accusations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. He also thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance in the investigation.

Musella said that the arrest is a reminder of the importance of law enforcement working together to combat gun violence and that his office is committed to keeping the community safe.

