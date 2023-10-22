Young men will leave prison as senior citizens for murder of 19-year-old

On October 20, 2023, in a solemn courtroom proceeding, the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P., delivered sentences that will see two young men, Leyron Jones and Daivon Sullivan, serving significant prison time for their roles in a tragic shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Javon Cutler on October 11, 2020.

Correa and Sullivan were 18 and Jones was 23 when Culver, a passenger in a car driving away from the Toms River Apartments on Main Street, was shot in the head about 8:15 p.m.

Javon J. Cutler

February 24, 2001 ~ October 13, 2020

Cutler died two days later in Jersey Shore University Medical Center, on October 13, 2020.

Leyron Jones, aged 26 and a resident of Toms River, was sentenced to 50 years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for his involvement in the murder of Javon Cutler.

His co-defendant, 21-year-old Daivon Sullivan, also a Toms River resident, received a 40-year sentence for his role in the same fatal shooting.

The sentences handed down by Judge Ryan are subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act (NERA), which means both individuals must serve at least 85 percent of their sentences before being considered for parole eligibility.

Cutler, known to friends as Puff, graduated from Central Regional High School, Bayville, in 2019. He resided with his parents and enjoyed playing basketball, video games, listening to music, dancing, spending time with his brothers, vacationing and hanging out watching movies and football games with his family.

“Javon was the coolest of his siblings and the one that always seemed to know what to do. He was the person you went to for straight up honest advice and he didn’t sugarcoat his words. Anyone that knew Puff was aware of his notorious temper and his incredible sense of independence. He always knew his next move. Puff was a dreamer with a big heart and a smile to match. He was very genuine and sincere and always wanted the best for his family.”

In addition to the murder convictions, both Jones and Sullivan were also found guilty of attempted murder in connection with a second victim, leading Judge Ryan to sentence them to an additional 10 years in NJSP. These sentences will run consecutively to the sentences imposed for their murder convictions.

Furthermore, both defendants were convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon in relation to the same shooting incident.

For this, Judge Ryan sentenced Jones and Sullivan to five years in NJSP, with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility. These sentences will run concurrently with their other sentences.

Daivon Sullivan faced an additional 10-year sentence for his conviction on an attempted murder charge related to a third victim. This sentence will also run concurrently with the other sentences imposed on him.

The courtroom was filled with emotion as the sentences were read, with the family of the victim, Javon Cutler, in attendance to witness the proceedings.

The verdict and sentences followed a rigorous legal process that began in 2020 with the tragic incident, culminating in a conviction and the subsequent sentencing of the defendants.

The No Early Release Act, which mandates a minimum of 85 percent of the sentence to be served before parole eligibility, is aimed at ensuring that those convicted of serious crimes like murder and attempted murder face substantial periods of incarceration before they can be considered for parole.

While the sentences are an attempt to bring closure to a deeply painful chapter for the families involved, they also serve as a reminder of the consequences of violent actions in society. The case underscores the importance of the criminal justice system in holding individuals accountable for their actions, as it seeks to maintain public safety and preserve the rule of law.

As both Leyron Jones and Daivon Sullivan begin their respective sentences, the community of Toms River and those affected by this tragic incident will be left to heal and move forward, while the criminal justice system continues to carry out its duties.

