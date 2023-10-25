Authorities seek public assistance in solving fatal hit-and-run in Jersey City

In a bid to solve a tragic hit-and-run case, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, alongside the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department, has called on the public for help. The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, October 20, 2023, and left an 85-year-old Jersey City resident dead.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on that fateful evening, the Jersey City Police Department received reports of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Monticello Avenue.

Responding officers arrived on the scene to discover the lifeless body of the victim, later identified as Mumtaz Chaudhry, 85, of Jersey City, situated in the vicinity of Fairmount Avenue and Summit Avenue. Tragically, Chaudhry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary findings from the initial investigation suggest that the victim was struck by a light-colored Toyota Sienna. Authorities have released photos of a vehicle believed to be associated with the incident, which can be found below.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department have diligently taken on the responsibility of investigating this case.

They are committed to bringing the responsible party to justice and providing closure to the victim’s family and the community at large.

Suarez, recognizing the significance of public assistance in these types of cases, is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward.

You can reach out to the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345, or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit tips at this link. It is important to note that all information received will be kept strictly confidential.

As the investigation continues, the local community and authorities share a collective hope that by working together, they will be able to provide answers and justice for Chaudhry and his grieving family.

UPDATE: The vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Jersey City has been recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing. Thank you everyone for your assistance and cooperation. https://t.co/Ih3Vh77HNJ — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) October 21, 2023

The recovery of the vehicle is a significant step, and with the support of the public, the responsible party may soon be brought to justice.

