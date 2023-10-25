Secaucus man charged with sexually assaulting girl when she was 14 and 15

the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has apprehended Anyelo Jimenez-Marte, a 30-year-old resident of Secaucus, on charges related to sex crimes involving a juvenile female. The crimes in question transpired in a Secaucus apartment over several instances in 2022 and 2023, when the victim was between 14 and 15 years old.

The victim is reported to have known the defendant.

The arrest, made by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, came to pass on Monday, October 24, 2023. Jimenez-Marte faces two serious charges in connection with these offenses.

The first charge is for Sexual Assault, a second-degree crime under N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(4). The second charge pertains to Endangering the Welfare of a Child, classified as a third-degree crime according to N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(1). Presently, he is being held in detention at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, pending his initial court appearance.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez expressed her appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Special Victims Unit and the Secaucus Police Department in conducting a thorough investigation and successfully apprehending the suspect. Such arrests play a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights and well-being of victims and the community as a whole.

A motion for detention in this matter has been submitted by the state, and the tentative date for the first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Legal proceedings will follow to determine the outcome of the case, and it is essential to remember that all charges against the defendant are allegations at this point.

Suarez said Jimenez-Marte is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) encourages anyone with information regarding sex crimes to come forward and report them. If you have information to share or require assistance, you can reach out to the SVU at 201-915-1234. The unit remains committed to addressing and combating sexual offenses in the community, providing support to survivors, and ensuring that justice is served.

