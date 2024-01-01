Bittersweet: NJ minimum wage hits $15.13, leaving tipped workers behind

Garden State workers finally saw New Jersey’s minimum wage officially bumped up to $15.13 per hour, partially fulfilling a campaign promise by Governor Phil Murphy, who dragged his feet turning that pledge into legislation that he signed in 2019.

The minimum wage increase marks a hollow victory for labor advocates and the state’s poorest workers, many of whom have struggled to make ends meet in the face of rising costs.

The cheers were somewhat more muted for the state’s 260,000 tipped workers – waiters, waitresses, bartenders, and others – who remain stuck at a $5.26 per hour cash wage, with the rest of their income coming from tips.

This “tip credit” system, long a point of contention, means many of the state’s poorest workers still fall below the new minimum wage threshold.

Adding to the sting is the harsh reality of inflation.

Since Murphy signed the legislation in 2019, inflation has skyrocketed at a record pace, eroding the buying power of even the increased minimum wage.

A dollar in 2019 is only worth about 86 cents today, December 27, 2023. This means that due to inflation, the purchasing power of a dollar has decreased by about 14% since 2019., leaving many questioning whether the long-awaited hike will truly translate into improved lives for all workers.

“The Wall Street millionaire approved massive pay hikes for judges and other top government officials a mere five months into his first term, and now his $15-an-hour minimum wage is worth as much as $13 would have gotten in 2019,” said frequent Murphy critic Lisa McCormick, who took four of ten vote away from US Senator Bob Menendez in the 2018 Democratic primary election.

“While this is being sold as some historic moment for workers, we can’t ignore the plight of our sisters and brothers in the service industry and we should fight back against the greedy one percent that has made off with all the economic gains in America since 1980,” said McCormick. “Five dollars and twenty-six cents simply isn’t enough to feed your family, pay rent, and keep pace with inflation. We need to elect real Democrats who will address these injustices and raise the wage for all American workers to a fair level.”

“As we approach this long-awaited benchmark, I am hopeful that New Jersey workers will be able to improve their quality of life and secure a better future for their families in the middle class,” said Murphy. “Our administration will continue to prioritize our workers, who are the backbone of our economy.”

“For decades, we have stood by and watched as our nation has been plundered by a rapacious elite,” said McCormick. “The greedy ‘one percent,’ a self-serving oligarchy of corporate titans and financial wizards, have waged a relentless class war against the American people. They have hollowed out our middle class, rigged the economy, and sold out our democracy.”

