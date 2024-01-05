Hudson County couple arrested for attacking New Jersey Transit bus driver

A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a New Jersey Transit bus driver after he refused to allow them to board with a fake pass.

Isaac Jaquez of Jersey City and Elvira L. Salas of Bayonne face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, theft, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident unfolded on December 27, around 3 p.m., near 48th Street and JFK Boulevard in Bayonne. Jaquez and Salas, accompanied by a toddler in a stroller, attempted to board the bus using a photo of a bus pass.

The driver’s refusal to accept the invalid pass sparked an argument between the couple and the bus operator.

During the heated exchange, Salas allegedly spat on the bus driver, while Jaquez physically assaulted him, punching him in the face.

In the chaos that ensued, the driver’s cell phone fell to the ground, and Jaquez seized it before the couple fled the scene.

Jaquez sought refuge in a nearby home, where he informed the homeowner of his need for assistance. Acting swiftly, the homeowner contacted the police.

Simultaneously, law enforcement officers located Salas and the toddler near 49th Street.

Both suspects were taken into custody, and further investigation led to Jaquez being found with the stolen phone on his person.

Jaquez has been charged with aggravated assault, burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, and theft, while Salas faces charges of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, theft, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The toddler, who was present during the violent altercation, is reported to be unharmed and has been placed in the care of appropriate authorities.

