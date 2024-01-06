Elizabeth public school student awarded scholarship to Notre Dame

Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy student Bisneili Amaya, of Elizabeth, has been awarded a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame through the 2023 QuestBridge National College Match.

The national program connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 50 of the nation’s best colleges.

QuestBridge, a national nonprofit, aims to provide life-changing opportunities for talented students by connecting them with leading institutions of higher education. Amaya was one of 2,242 seniors of the Class of 2024 nationwide recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients, chosen from a pool of over 20,800 applicants.

“We are thrilled to welcome this historic community of QuestBridge Scholars,” said Ana Rowena Mallari, Co-Founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “Their achievements speak to their depth of intellect and character, and we know they will continue to dream big on their college campuses and beyond.”

Amaya, the current No. 6 ranked student at Hamilton Preparatory Academy, expressed her gratitude, exclaiming, “Thank God for this amazing blessing. I matched! Mami, I got in! I got in! It was God’s plan!”

The Match Scholarship covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, housing, food, books, supplies, and travel expenses, without including loans or parental contributions. Amaya will be attending the University of Notre Dame, a private Catholic research university with a 12% Fall 2022 acceptance rate, making it one of the most competitive schools in the United States.

Having maintained a remarkable 4.2 GPA, Amaya has been recognized as a College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar and has earned scholarships for both the New York University College Access Leadership Institute and Collegiate Seminar programs.

Elizabeth Public Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer praised Amaya, stating, “Bisneili has excelled academically throughout her career at Elizabeth Public Schools, consistently appearing on the honor roll as she continues to challenge herself with a rigorous workload of several advanced placement courses.”

The President of the Elizabeth Board of Education, Iliana Chevres, extended her congratulations, saying, “On behalf of the Elizabeth Board of Education, I wish her great success and happiness during the rest of her senior year at Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy and at the University of Notre Dame.”

This year’s Match Scholarship Recipients, spanning 50 states and territories, represent the highest number to date for QuestBridge since its inception in 2003. The QuestBridge National College Match has successfully connected over 14,500 students with full scholarships at college partners, fostering a diverse community of over 25,000 current college students and graduates worldwide through the QuestBridge Scholars Network and Alumni Association.

