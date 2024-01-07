Progressive says endorsement reveals Andy Kim’s hawkish foreign policy agenda

Progressive Democrat Lisa McCormick assailed the endorsement of Andy Kim’s US Senate candidacy by former United Nations Ambassador and National Security Advisor, Dr. Susan Rice, as a stark reminder of the warmongering Congressman’s hawkish foreign policy agenda.

The endorsement was first reported by a blog published by Republican dirty trickster David Wildstein, who masterminded the epic traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge in September 2013, to exact revenge on a Democratic mayor who refused to endorse the re-election campaign of Governor Chris Christie.

Incumbent US Senator Bob Menendez and Virginia Republican millionaire Tammy Murphy have not commented on the endorsement.

“By endorsing Kim, Rice might as well have championed the same chaotic and unprincipled approach to global affairs that has been the hallmark of Bob Menendez,” said McCormick, who took four of ten votes away from the corrupt US Senator when Kim was his running mate in the 2018 Democratic primary.

“Andy Kim supported increasing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) every year that he has been in Congress,” said McCormick. “The warmongering Congressman voted to raise America’s annual military spending from $700 billion to $845 billion, even though the Pentagon hasn’t been able to account for 75 percent to 50 percent of its assets.”

McCormick, who advocates for a more prudent diplomatic approach to foreign affairs, believes that Kim’s record reveals a propensity for hawkish policies that risk escalating tensions on the global stage.

​One of Menendez’s most vocal critics, McCormick has sounded alarms over the political bully’s dangerous game of global tough guy.

McCormick contends that Kim’s voting record and public statements indicate an equally hawkish inclination, advocating for policies that prioritize military solutions over diplomatic dialogue.

McCormick said, “The Congressman could not have chosen a more hawkish endorsement if he secured the support of Bush administration National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice.”

Susan Rice shakes hands with Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Kim is the Ranking Member on the Military Personnel Subcommittee, and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

During college, Kim was an intern at the United States Agency for International Development. He later received a Rhodes Scholarship and a Harry S. Truman Scholarship to study international relations at Magdalen College, Oxford, where he became friends with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Kim worked at the U.S. State Department. He served in Afghanistan as a civilian adviser to Generals David Petraeus and John R. Allen before working at the White House as a United States National Security Council official.

“I don’t think some type of unilateral cease-fire is the right move when we have these hostages that are still held,” said Kim in response to the question: “Do you support a cease-fire in Gaza?”

On October 7, 2023, 1,139 Israelis and foreign nationals, including 764 civilians, were killed, and 248 persons were taken hostage during Hamas’ attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. As of November 30, 2023, Hamas had released 105 civilian hostages, including 81 people from Israel, 23 Thais, and one Filipino. As of January 2024, Israeli sources claim that Hamas is holding 110 hostages alive and 26 bodies.

In a brutal war of retaliation, Israel has killed nearly 25,000 Palestinian people, about half of them children.

An investigation by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International concluded that IDF forces had targeted a group of Lebanese, American and Iraqi journalists in south Lebanon on Oct. 13. The Israeli military has denied allegations that it targets journalists, insisting it targets only militants, but at least 79 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza.

The Biden administration says it has urged Israel to do more to limit civilian casualties in Gaza, but U.S. weapons are central in the unrelenting military campaign, and the United States has vetoed successive U.N. Security Council resolutions calling for a cease-fire.

