Israeli military kills journalist Heba al-Abdallah and her family

Palestinian journalist Heba al-Abdallah has been killed in an attack by the Israeli army, local media outlets announced on Tuesday, citing medical sources.

According to the reports, Abdallah was in her home with her family in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip when an Israeli aircraft bombed their home, killing everyone inside.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that at least 113 journalists have been killed since 7 October, making it one of the most deadly conflicts ever for the media.

Several Palestinian journalists and media figures in Gaza have spoken out against the killing.

In a joint statement, they said that Israel’s “attack on [Abdallah’s] home demonstrates its insistence in killing journalists and targeting Palestinian media crews, with the aim of obliterating the truth and preventing their crimes being exposed”.

Social media users also paid tribute to the journalist and shared photos of her, calling for Israel to be held accountable.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says the conflict in Gaza is the worst for journalists since it started gathering data in 1992.

The killing of Abdallah comes days after an Israeli air strike killed two journalists on 7 January, including Hamza al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael al-Dahdouh.

The other journalist killed in the attack was named as Mustafa Thuraya.

The Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the killing of the two and said it had been a deliberate attack.

“We urge the International Criminal Court, the governments and human rights organizations, and the United Nations to hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes and demand an end to the targeting and killing of journalists,” the network said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday’s killings were an “unimaginable tragedy” and that he was “deeply, deeply sorry” for the Dahdouh family’s loss.

