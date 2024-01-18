Democrat Dean Phillips discussing artificial intelligence with Andrew Yang

Democratic presidential hopeful Congressman Dean Phillips engaged in a compelling conversation with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang at UNH Manchester on Thursday, discussing the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impacts on the U.S. economy.

The event, scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., drew New Hampshire voters eager to hear Phillips’ vision for AI and his broader agenda for the country.

Born in St. Paul and raised in Minneapolis, Phillips, a third-term Democratic congressman from Minnesota, brought a unique perspective to the discussion. A Gold Star Son who lost his birth father, Artie, in the Vietnam War, Phillips emphasized the transformative power of AI and its potential to bring revolutionary innovations, particularly in areas like healthcare.

The event, which was carried on C-SPAN and live-streamed on Twitter, provided an opportunity for Phillips to share his vision for the future of America. Alongside addressing the potential benefits of AI, Phillips highlighted his broader agenda, including making housing more affordable, ensuring quality healthcare for every American, and addressing the cost of college and vocational training for all.

Phillips, named the second most bipartisan member of Congress, emphasized the critical importance of empowering a new generation of leaders who can harness the benefits of AI safely and ensure that these advancements are shared by all Americans. He stressed the need for leadership fully prepared to navigate the evolving landscape of technology.

During the discussion, Phillips also introduced special guest Andrew Yang, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate known for his focus on the impact of automation and AI on the workforce. Yang’s insights added depth to the conversation, as both speakers delved into the challenges and opportunities presented by the increasing integration of AI in various sectors.

Dean Phillips, with experience leading his family’s business and contributing to the success of brands like Talenti Gelato, positioned himself as a proven leader capable of bringing the country together. The event allowed attendees to ask tough questions, providing a platform for voters to engage with the candidate directly.

As Phillips aims to secure the Democratic nomination in 2024, the discussion at UNH Manchester offered voters a closer look at his vision for the future of America, combining insights on AI with a comprehensive agenda addressing key issues facing the nation.

