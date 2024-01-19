New Jersey to receive $10 million federal grant for EV charging stations

In a significant boost to the state’s commitment to sustainable transportation, New Jersey environmentalist Lisa McCormick said that the state is set to receive a $10 million federal grant for the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

McCormick said the funding is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s recent announcement awarding nearly $150 million to 24 grant recipients in 20 states.

The project, aimed at expanding access to EV charging for residents of multi-family housing in low and moderate-income neighborhoods, underserved communities, and rural areas, aligns with the broader national efforts to bolster electric vehicle adoption.

The initiative will address gaps in EV charging infrastructure, particularly focusing on areas near transit stations to encourage the use of shared transportation services like electric carshare and rideshare options.

“This $10 million federal grant is a significant step forward in New Jersey’s effort to create a more sustainable and accessible transportation network in New Jersey,” said McCormick. “By strategically placing EV charging stations, we aim to facilitate the growth of electric vehicle usage and reduce our carbon footprint.”

McCormick explained that President Joe Biden’s leadership has contributed to a substantial increase in clean energy transportation, as EV sales have more than quadrupled since he took office.

“The administration’s investment of $7.5 billion in the EV charging network has resulted in more than a 70% increase in publicly available ports since Biden took office, which has helped stimulate over $130 billion in new private sector investment in electric vehicle, battery, and EV charging manufacturing,” said McCormick, who has also called out the White House for advancing projects that accelerate the climate crisis or leaving the Garden State out of federal largesse.

“Despite being in key positions for multiple terms, our representatives in Congress haven’t secured sufficient federal funding,” said McCormick. “This $10 million federal grant is a welcome opportunity with the potential to revolutionize the nation’s energy landscape.”

The $10 million grant for New Jersey is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, a $5 billion initiative administered by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The program supports states in building out EV charging infrastructure and is a key component of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and New Jersey environmentalist Lisa McCormick

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the importance of creating a national EV charging network that keeps up with the ongoing EV transition.

“The EV revolution is here, and these grants bring us another step closer to ensuring that everyone, from large cities to rural communities, has access to reliable EV charging infrastructure,” said Buttigieg.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is building an EV charging infrastructure that can power our clean transportation future,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “These investments will ensure that Americans have a convenient and reliable experience when they charge their vehicles at public stations.”

The funding will be instrumental in repairing or replacing existing EV charging ports, making them more reliable and accessible. This initiative aligns with President Biden’s goal of bringing at least 500,000 public EV chargers online by the end of the decade.

