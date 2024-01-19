U.S. Federal Highway Administration bans humorous messages on road signs

Federal highway administrators say humorous messages on electronic road signs are no laughing matter, so they are promulgating new rules to eliminate the funny reminders to buckle up and obey speed limits.

In a move that will undoubtedly change the landscape of highway humor, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has introduced new regulations that ban humorous messages on electronic signs.

According to the recently released 11th edition of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways (MUTCD), these changes aim to ensure a more uniform, predictable, and safer environment for all road users.

FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt officially announced the release of the updated manual, which sets the standards for traffic signs, signals, and markings.

The rules emphasize the need for signs to be “simple, direct, brief, legible, and clear.” This decision comes as part of a broader effort to promote safer driving habits and reduce distractions on the road.

The humorous messages, often seen as a hallmark of the holiday season, have been a tradition for drivers in various states.

An electronic traffic safety sign on Interstate 15 in Utah. (Utah Department of Transportation)

In New Jersey, for example, drivers would encounter signs with messages like “Text and Drive Automatic Naughty List” or “Reckless drivers are worse than the fruitcake.”

However, not everyone is on board with the change.

Critics argue that the messages, intended to be lighthearted and entertaining, also serve as reminders for drivers to stay focused on the road.

Some drivers believe that simpler messages such as “drive safely” or “slow down” would suffice.

The FHWA has given states a two-year timeframe to implement the changes outlined in the extensive 1,100-page manual. States will need to adhere to the new regulations, including the ban on signs with obscure meanings, references to pop culture, or those intended to be funny. The enforcement of these rules is set to begin in 2026.

After an outcry, federal officials backtracked by claiming that while the manual dictates that signs should be “simple, direct, brief, legible and clear,” it doesn’t prohibit them from being funny.

“The new edition does not include a ban on humor or pop culture references on changeable message signs,” said an administration spokesperson. “Rather, it includes a recommendation to avoid the use of humor and pop culture references in changeable message signs that may confuse or distract drivers.”

The agency, which operates under the U.S. Department of Transportation, emphasizes the importance of using signs exclusively for conveying essential information. Messages related to warning drivers about crashes, adverse weather conditions, and traffic delays are permitted. Additionally, reminders about seatbelt usage and warnings against the dangers of speeding or driving impaired are deemed acceptable.

Notable messages that will soon disappear include “Use Yah Blinkah” in Massachusetts, “Visiting in-laws? Slow down, get there late” from Ohio, “Don’t drive Star Spangled Hammered” from Pennsylvania, “Hocus pocus, drive with focus” from New Jersey, and “Hands on the wheel, not your meal” from Arizona.

The decision to crack down on humorous highway messages follows a trend of increased regulation in recent years. In 2022, New Jersey was ordered to remove signs with messages like “Nice car, did it come with a turn signal?” and “Get your head out of your apps” due to concerns about distraction and unclear meanings.

While some may mourn the loss of quirky road signs, the FHWA asserts that the ultimate say on highway messages lies with the federal government, emphasizing the need for clear and concise communication on the nation’s roadways.

