Families storm Knesset meeting, demanding action on Gaza hostages

Relatives of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian gunmen in Gaza stormed a parliamentary committee session at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday.

The emotional plea aimed to pressure lawmakers into taking more decisive actions to secure the release of their loved ones appears to be wasted, as right-wing politicians ignore international calls to end their brutal retaliation against innocents.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected a potential new Gaza truce, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the ongoing Gaza bloodshed as “heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable” at a summit of 77 countries and China in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Sunday.

Netanyahu asserted that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group responsible for the hostage situation, had not presented a credible offer for negotiations.

“I work on this around the clock. But to be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas,” said Netanyahu, adding that agreeing to the terms goes against Israel’s security. “If we agree to this, our soldiers fell in vain. If we agree to this, we will not be able to guarantee the security of our citizens.”

The families, desperate for updates and resolution, sought answers and action from the government.

Airstrikes destroy buildings in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: UNRWA/Ashraf Amra)

“Intense” Israeli bombardment in Gaza continued on Monday along with rocket fire into Israel by Palestinian armed groups as UN humanitarians reported that more than 25,000 have died in the enclave since the war began in October.

Citing Gaza’s health authorities, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also noted that some 62,681 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli strikes launched in retaliation for Hamas-led massacres in Israel that left some 1,200 dead and 250 people taken hostage.

After an initial exchange between Israel and Hamas, Israel believes that 132 hostages are still in Gaza, of whom 104 are thought to be alive.

Two Israeli soldiers have also been killed in Gaza since Friday, OCHA said, bringing the total to 193 since the start of the ground operation and 1,203 soldiers injured, according to the Israeli military.

The same period saw 343 Palestinians killed and another 573 people injured, the UN aid coordination office said.

Simultaneously, European Union foreign ministers engaged in talks with their Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, emphasizing the necessity of creating a Palestinian state as a viable path to achieving lasting peace in the turbulent Middle East.

The situation escalated on the ground in Gaza, where Israeli military strikes targeted the southern city of Khan Younis. According to Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra, at least 50 Palestinians were killed, and 100 others sustained injuries in the attacks since Sunday night. The toll on civilian lives continues to rise as tensions persist.

Alarming figures emerged from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, claiming that over 25,000 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed, and 63,000 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7. In contrast, Israeli officials reported 1,139 casualties in the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on the same date.

During the October 7 attacks, militant fighters seized approximately 240 hostages, and as of now, 136 individuals remain captive in Gaza, as per Israeli figures. The hostage crisis remains a major point of contention between the two sides, with families pleading for a swift and peaceful resolution.

In its latest update, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA reported that 1.7 million people are now confirmed displaced within Gaza.

At least 335 of these internally displaced people have been killed while sheltering in the agency’s premises and 1,161 have been injured, in addition to the 151 UNWRA staff killed and 141 installations damaged since 7 October.

As the international community grapples with the complexities of the situation, the urgency to find a diplomatic solution has become paramount. The plight of the hostages and the escalating violence underscore the need for constructive dialogue and diplomatic efforts to bring about stability in the region. The world watches closely as leaders navigate this challenging and volatile situation, with hopes for a peaceful resolution that can alleviate the suffering of those directly affected.

