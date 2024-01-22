New Jersey lawyer among new IRS advisory committee members

Lawrence Sannicandro, a partner at McCarter & English LLP in Newark, New Jersey, is among the 12 individuals appointed to serve three-year terms on the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC), starting this month.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the appointment of 12 distinguished individuals to the IRSAC, which was established in 1953, to serve as a vital public forum where IRS officials and representatives collaborate to address a wide array of issues in tax administration.

The newly appointed members will contribute to the council’s mission of providing valuable feedback, observations, and recommendations to the IRS and its leadership.

Sannicandro brings a wealth of experience, particularly in representing small businesses and self-employed taxpayers in various facets, including audits, administrative appeals, investigations, collection matters, and litigation in federal trial and appellate courts.

Noteworthy is Sannicandro’s role as a principal draftsperson of written comments from the American Bar Association (ABA) Tax Section to the IRS on critical issues.

His involvement extends to advocating for changes to Schedule UTP, the Uncertain Tax Position Statement. Additionally, Sannicandro has garnered national recognition for co-founding the Exonerees’ Tax Assistance Network, a commendable initiative providing tax-related assistance to wrongfully incarcerated individuals.

Sannicandro, 44, resides in North Caldwell and he has no political party affiliation.

The IRSAC, acting as an advisory body to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue, facilitates an organized public forum for dialogue on pertinent tax administration issues between IRS officials and representatives of the public.

The council plays a pivotal role in proposing enhancements to IRS operations and recommending administrative and policy changes to enhance taxpayer service, compliance, and tax administration.

Among the key focus areas of the IRSAC are discussions on information reporting issues, addressing matters related to tax-exempt and government entities, and conveying the public’s perception of professional standards and best practices for tax professionals.

The culmination of the council’s efforts results in an annual report submitted to the agency, with the upcoming public meeting scheduled for November 2024.

For those interested in the full list of newly appointed members and their bios, it is available on the official IRS website at IRSAC Member Bios.

The IRS continues to emphasize the importance of diverse representation within the IRSAC, aiming to include members who can effectively advocate for the taxpaying public, the tax professional community, small and large businesses, as well as tax-exempt and government entities. The newly appointed members are expected to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts of the IRSAC in shaping tax administration policies and practices.

Sannicandro, commonly known as Larry, is a seasoned tax professional with a focus on federal and state tax controversies. He has successfully resolved numerous complex cases, setting legal precedents in the process. Larry’s expertise spans audits, administrative appeals, collection matters, criminal tax investigations, and litigation in various courts.

His background as a former estate and gift tax attorney for the IRS uniquely positions Larry in estate and gift tax planning, as well as valuations of closely held businesses. He advises on original tax return reporting positions, tax amendments, refund claims, civil tax penalties, reporting foreign assets, and voluntary disclosures.

Larry is a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel and actively contributes to the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Taxation. He has chaired committees, drafted comments on tax issues, and received the ABA Section of Taxation’s highest pro bono award in 2020 for his dedication to low-income taxpayer assistance. Larry is an adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University, teaching tax practice and procedure, and has taught at Pace University, Georgetown University Law Center, and Rutgers Law School.

Dedicated to pro bono work, Larry collaborates with the After Innocence organization, providing tax-related advice to wrongfully convicted individuals. He has received awards from the New York County Lawyers Association for his pro bono contributions. Larry serves on the Supreme Court of New Jersey District VA Ethics Committee and is a trustee of Integrity House, a prominent non-profit substance use disorder treatment provider in New Jersey.

Larry’s educational background includes an LLM in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center, a JD from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and an MBA in Finance from Binghamton University. As a prolific author, he has contributed to various reputable publications and authored works on tax practice and procedure, innocent spouse issues, qualified appraisal, and identity theft in taxation.

