Suing to keep drug costs high, Johnson & Johnson sees double-digit profit growth 

Johnson & Johnson—one of several pharmaceutical companies suing the Biden administration to block implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program—announced $4.8 billion in fourth-quarter earnings, exceeding Wall Street predictions and nearly doubling their year-over-year 2023 earnings.

Despite industry objections, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, formerly known as Janssen Pharmaceuticals, produces three of the first 10 prescription drugs selected for the initial round of Medicare drug negotiations.

The Biden administration recently announced that price hikes on 64 prescription drugs outpaced inflation, adding to the burden faced by 3-in-10 Americans who say they cannot afford life-saving medicine.

“There’s no good reason for big drug companies to raise prices faster than inflation when it comes to life-saving medicine,” said Liz Zelnick, the director of the Economic Security & Corporate Power Program at Accountable.US. “These companies can whine all they want about the Biden administration’s efforts to curb corporate price gouging, but at the end of the day Medicare’s new negotiation power will lower costs for American families — and that’s nothing but a good thing.”

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to save nearly 19 million seniors and other Medicare Part D enrollees $400 a year by 2025.

“Johnson & Johnson delivered strong results in 2023 while we continued to invest in advancing and strengthening our pipeline,” said Johnson & Johnson’s Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk. “Our diverse portfolio offers innovative solutions from both our Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses and, coupled with a multifaceted approach to capital allocation, provides the foundation for us to further improve health outcomes for patients and deliver significant value to shareholders.”

Separately, the New Jersey-based drugmaker has tentatively agreed to pay about $700 million to settle an investigation brought by more than 40 states into the marketing of its talc products.

The multinational pharmaceutical, and medical technologies corporation is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and ranked No. 40 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations.

