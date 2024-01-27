What could possibly go wrong? NATO war game puts Russia on edge in war

NATO has kicked off its largest exercise since the end of the Cold War, raising concerns about a potential escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

The six-month-long exercise, labeled Exercise Steadfast Defender 24, involving around 90,000 service members from 31 NATO allies and Sweden, aims to test the alliance’s ability to swiftly deploy forces and implement its new defense plans.

The first tactical movement began with the departure of the dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall from Norfolk, Virginia, on January 24, 2024.

Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, emphasized the significance of the exercise, stating, “Steadfast Defender 2024 will be a clear demonstration of our unity, strength, and determination to protect each other, our values, and the rules-based international order.”

However, this massive show of force comes amid escalating tensions between NATO and Russia.

Some say that one of Moscow’s longstanding demands for NATO to halt its eastward expansion was a prime motivator for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has consistently opposed NATO’s inclusion of nations like Ukraine in the security alliance, and the recent exercise is likely to exacerbate these tensions.

NATO’s open-door policy for new members meeting its criteria has been a constant point of contention with Russia, which views the alliance’s expansion as a breach of Western assurances made after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact.

Vladimir Putin, in a 2007 speech, accused Western powers of violating pledges and enlarging NATO considerably, especially with the Baltic countries joining in 2004.

The recent response by the United States and NATO to Moscow’s security demands further fueled the diplomatic standoff, dismissing these demands as nonstarters. NATO has continued expanding since the fall of the Soviet Union, growing from 17 countries in 1990 to the current 30, including former members of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact.

While NATO emphasizes that Steadfast Defender 24 is not directed against any specific country and has been planned for several years, the exercise is taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014 has led to increased NATO efforts to strengthen defense and deterrence on the continent.

A NATO official acknowledged the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the alliance, stating, “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine will shape our understanding of conflict for years to come.” NATO is closely monitoring the conflict to enhance readiness, refine training, capabilities, and innovation.

As Steadfast Defender 24 unfolds over the coming months in various locations, including Finland, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, the eyes of the world will be on NATO’s maneuvers, watching for any potential ramifications on the already tense situation in Ukraine.

