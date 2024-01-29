A New Jersey man faces seven criminal counts of harassment for sending anonymous letters to individuals who expressed their opinions in local newspapers regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Authorities who charged Bruce E. Manning, 69, of 611 Lincoln Boulevard in Westwood, of sending harassing letters to people who expressed their opinions in local newspapers, have dubbed the case “Dear Delusional Anonymous Letters.”

The letters reportedly criticized the viewpoints expressed in published editorials, accusing the writers of bias and presenting alternative perspectives on the complex international situation.

Officials described the content of the letters as containing strong opinions that potentially might cause distress to the recipients.

“These letters, while expressing passionate viewpoints, crossed a line into harassment,” stated a police spokesperson. “We take such matters seriously and encourage anyone who feels threatened or intimidated by similar communications to contact us immediately.”

Manning faces seven counts of harassment and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 12.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have received one of the letters to come forward and assist in the investigation.

This incident raises concerns about unwarranted police intervention against individuals expressing strong opinions, which despite the importance of respectful dialogue and constructive criticism, is a right protected by the First Amendment even when discussing sensitive topics.

Police say additional charges may be filed.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been a recipient of one of the letters to contact the Westwood Police Department at 201-664-7000, ext. 164 or email tganter@westwoodnj.gov.

Manning, who is registered to vote in Bergen County and affiliated with the Republican Party, told one recipient of his letters, “Stop listening to the lies and propaganda. My advice. Cease listening to the fake news propaganda lies and and tune into Newsmax, or with Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, or Sean Hannity, on Fox News.”

Hannity – one of disgraced former President Donald Trump’s strongest allies on the air and one of his closest advisers off it – admitted under oath that he never believed Trump’s false claims of being cheated of victory in the 2020 presidential election by a voting tech company.

On television, Hannity and other Fox News hosts and guests amplified such wild lies and and embraced false claims made by Trump, his campaign lawyers and pulled from crackpot conspiracy theory websites, often presenting them as facts to millions of viewers.

“I did not believe it for one second,” Hannity testified, according to an attorney for Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems, who shared a precise quote from sworn interviews that took place during the discovery phase of the defamation lawsuit.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Hannity invited on his program for a “one-on-one” interview Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, who had tied together bogeymen including “the dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, liberal philanthropist George Soros, communist Chinese money, and the CIA.”

