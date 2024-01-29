South Jersey soldier was one of three killed in a drone attack on U.S. base in Jordan

Three U.S. soldiers were killed yesterday in Jordan, while more than 40 other service members were injured following an uncrewed aerial system attack at a military base near the Syrian border. Those service members were in Jordan to support Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the U.S. and coalition mission to ensure the defeat of ISIS.

The Pentagon identified the three soldiers killed as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett of Savannah, Georgia. All three were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia.

US Army Reserve Sgt William Jerome Rivers, Rivers enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011 as an Interior Electrician.

Rivers was a Willngboro native who enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011 as an Interior Electrician. He was initially assigned to the 990th Engineer Company at Fort McGuire-Dix in New Jersey after completing advanced individual training.

In 2018, Rivers completed a nine-month rotation to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. In 2023, Sgt. Rivers was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Ga.

River’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, two Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, and the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

A reporter spoke to Rivers’ widow, who was still in shock and asked not to be identified, but said her husband was passionate about his work with the Army.

“He was away, and he just promised that he would be home safe. And unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” the wife said. “They came to the door and told me that he had passed away in Jordan, which I didn’t know he was in Jordan because, I guess, that was classified information.”

When Rivers was deployed in August, his family trusted that he would return home like he had so many other times after deployments. The heartbroken widow said her husband of almost 11 years and father of their teenage son was always there for them, even when he was overseas.

“Always smiling, always happy, always worried about his family, always took care of his family, a very hard worker for his family,” the wife said. “We’re all in shock right now. I don’t know what to say.”

Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, commanding general, 412th Theater Engineer Command, said in a statement: “We are reminded that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe. They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice.”

The attack occurred in the early morning at the logistics support base located at Tower 22 of the Jordanian Defense Network. Approximately 350 U.S. Army and Air Force personnel are deployed to the base. The three soldiers were killed when a one-way uncrewed aerial system impacted their container housing units.

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the deaths of three of our U.S. service members and the wounding of other American troops in an attack last night against U.S. and coalition forces, who were deployed to a site in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border to work for the lasting defeat of ISIS,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement released yesterday following the attack. “These brave Americans and their families are in my prayers, and the entire Department of Defense mourns their loss.”

During a briefing at the Pentagon today, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that in addition to the three deaths, more than 40 service members were also injured in the attack. Of those, eight had to be evacuated.

“Eight personnel who received injuries required medical evacuation from Jordan to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center,” she said. “Three of those patients are scheduled for imminent transport to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for follow-on care. The other five have been assessed for mild TBIs and are expected to return to duty.”

Singh said DOD and Centcom are working now to investigate how the attack happened.

“We are still assessing what happened and how a one-way attack drone was able to impact the facility,” Singh said. “U.S. Central Command continues to investigate this attack.”

Right now, Singh said, it’s still unclear who is responsible for the attack.

“In terms of attribution for the attack, we know this is an [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ]-backed militia,” she said. “It has the footprints of Kataib Hezbollah. But not making a final assessment on that, our teams here are continuing to do the analysis. We know that Iran is behind it. And certainly as we’ve said before … Iran continues to arm and equip these groups to launch these attacks, and we will certainly hold them responsible.”

Over the weekend, Singh said, Austin received updates on the attack and also participated in a briefing with President Joe Biden and his national security team. Since October, U.S. service members and U.S. and coalition facilities have been attacked more than 150 times in both Iraq and Syria. This most recent attack is the first to kill U.S. service members and is also the first attack in Jordan.

Singh reiterated that the U.S. does not seek wider conflict in the Middle East, or wider conflict or a war with Iran. She also said how the U.S. responds to this most recent attack will be decided by the president following consultation with his national security team and the secretary of defense.

“That’s ultimately a decision that the president is going to make,” Singh said. “He’s convened his national security team … frequently within these past few days. I’m not going to get ahead of any decisions that the president and secretary make on this together. But certainly, as our statement said yesterday, we are committed to responding and we will do so at a time and place of our choosing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...