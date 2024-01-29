The Illusion of Democracy: Money talks louder than words in political campaigns

By Lisa McCormick

In the age of modern politics, the airwaves are saturated with slick TV commercials, front yards cluttered with plastic signs, and mailboxes overflowing with glossy brochures. These advertisements are also ubiquitous on the Internet, flooding our email folders and following us from site to site as we browse or play games.

Ostensibly, these are tools for candidates to communicate their platforms and connect with voters. However, let’s strip away the veneer of democracy and confront an inconvenient truth: these superficial campaign tactics do little to inform voters and, instead, act as blatant symbols of candidates’ prowess in fundraising from the very interests responsible for the struggles of the middle-class workers of America.

Junk mail, yard signs, email messages, Internet ads, and TV commercials flood our senses during election season, creating a visual and auditory cacophony that masquerades as an informed democratic discourse.

But let’s be honest—how much substance can one really communicate in a 30-second TV spot or on a yard sign? These mediums serve as vehicles for catchy slogans, carefully curated images, and shallow promises, providing only a glimpse into the candidates’ public relations strategies rather than their actual policies.

Consider the omnipresence of yard signs. These small, often garish placards seem to sprout like weeds on lawns across the nation. Do they convey a nuanced understanding of a candidate’s position on healthcare, education, or climate change?

No. Instead, they are a testament to a candidate’s ability to garner financial support, a physical manifestation of the money flowing from powerful and wealthy interests into their campaign coffers.

Junk mail, often disguised as informative campaign literature, is another offender. While it claims to elucidate a candidate’s stance on crucial issues, these glossy brochures are more adept at showcasing the high-quality printing capabilities of the donor-funded campaign.

The true message is not in the carefully worded paragraphs but in the costly production value that only substantial financial backing can afford.

And then there are the ubiquitous TV commercials. In the battle for your attention during your favorite sitcom, candidates try to condense complex policy proposals into bite-sized narratives.

What gets lost in translation are the intricate details and comprehensive plans that could actually benefit the middle-class worker. Instead, viewers are treated to polished images, emotional music, and carefully scripted soundbites—all made possible by those hefty campaign contributions.

The sad reality is that these campaign tools are not about engaging voters in substantive discussions. They are about flexing financial muscles, demonstrating which candidates have mastered the art of soliciting funds from the very entities responsible for exacerbating the challenges faced by middle-class workers in America.

Those who have money to burn on such advertising are not capable of representing people who are living paycheck to paycheck. American voters would be wise to recognize that succumbing to expensive influence only empowers the wealthy enemies of the working class.

The middle class is burdened by stagnant wages, rising healthcare costs, and dwindling job security. Yet, the very candidates who claim to champion their cause often owe their success to the financial backers who perpetuate these issues.

The signs, mail, and commercials are symbols of a system where money talks louder than the genuine needs and concerns of everyday Americans.

As we navigate the treacherous waters of campaign season, let us not be swayed by the glittering façade of well-funded campaigns.

Let us demand transparency, detailed policy proposals, and a genuine commitment to addressing the root causes of the struggles faced by the middle class.

It’s time to move beyond the empty promises plastered on yard signs and televised in 30-second increments—time to demand a democracy that truly works for all, not just those who can afford the most captivating advertising.

Instead, let us demand more from our candidates and hold ourselves to the responsibility of citizenship. You know how to recognize the deceit and treachery that typifies most of the contenders in modern political campaigns. Start voting against the candidates who raise the most money and focus on those who will do the most good for the greatest number of Americans.

If you allow money to speak louder than words in political campaigns, financially endowed interests will pollute our government and the institutions we have relied upon to ensure justice, freedom, and equality. This has already happened to a large extent but we have an opportunity to rescue our republic from this malign influence.

Start voting for a government that serves the people.

