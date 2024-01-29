Three U.S. military troops killed by drone attack at outpost in Jordan

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and at least two dozen were injured in an overnight were killed early this morning in a drone attack targeting a small US outpost in southern Jordan.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of the service members killed in Jordan. Sending my deepest condolences to the loved ones of these brave Americans, who died serving their country,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who added: “Like I feared, the violence is spiraling out of control.” She said President Joe Biden must demand a ceasefire in Gaza now.

U.S. troops long have used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed across Jordan, but the number at Tower 22 wasn’t immediately known and isn’t routinely disclosed.

Initial reports suggest the outpost, primarily serving in an observational role, was struck by a single drone carrying explosives. The extent of damage and potential additional casualties are still being assessed.

Facing an increasing risk of military escalation in the region, U.S. officials say they are working to identify who is responsible for the attack, but they have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was behind it.

Biden said in a written statement that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests.”

The identities of the fallen service members are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Their specific roles and units within the US military are also currently undisclosed.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of these brave individuals,” stated a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense. “They served with honor and dedication, and their sacrifice will not be forgotten. We are committed to working alongside our Jordanian partners to investigate this attack and ensure the safety of our remaining personnel.”

The attack has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns about escalating tensions and potential retaliation. Jordanian officials condemned the attack as an act of aggression and pledged full cooperation with the US investigation.

The recent conflict in Gaza, while geographically separate from Jordan, had already heightened anxieties across the region. The drone attack on the US outpost further complicates the already volatile situation, raising questions about potential links and future ramifications.

As the investigation progresses and more information becomes available, the international community awaits further details and potential responses from both the US and Jordan. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks and sacrifices faced by those serving in the region, and the delicate balance of security and diplomacy in the volatile Middle East.

