Were you contacted by MoveOn Political Action before the group called for the resignation of Senator Bob Menendez?

MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Rahna Epting released this statement on Tuesday, September 26, 2023:

“Nearly 80% of New Jersey MoveOn members surveyed voted in favor of Senator Menendez’s resignation following the recent federal bribery charges. Our members believe that Senator Menendez has violated the public trust and is no longer fit to represent his constituents in the United States Senate. It is apparent that remaining in his role would only distract from the important work that his constituents rely upon their congressional representatives for. Our MoveOn members have made it clear: Senator Menendez should step aside.”

