Tax Day is Monday, the deadline for most Americans to file their 2021 tax returns.

Progressive advocates are using the occasion to point out that if your share of the cost to finance the government was more than $1 in federal income tax this year, you paid more than the amount at least 50 major corporations paid in 2020.

This year, the tax filing deadline is back to its regularly scheduled date – Monday, April 18. The IRS had extended the tax filing deadline for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you paid more than 20% of your income in tax, you probably paid a larger percentage than what billionaires like Jeff Bezos did,” said Rep. Katie Porter. “It’s math so simple we don’t even need a whiteboard.”

Dorothy A. Brown, an author and law professor at the Emory University School of Law, was initially interested in the U.S. tax code and worked as a tax attorney, an investment banker, and was appointed to the Department of Housing and Urban Development by President George H.W. Bush’s administration in 1989.

Low-income homeowners regardless of race are least likely to be able to take advantage of the mortgage interest deduction. They pay for a benefit that they cannot receive.

