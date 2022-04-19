Trenton Police arrest suspect responsible for shooting

Trenton Police say they arrested a suspect responsible for shooting a man on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at around 6:30 p.m.

Emergency responders found the victim bleeding from his leg after the suspect reportedly approached and fired at him.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Spring and Jarvis Place.

Sometime around 6:30 p.m. Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Capital Health Paramedics and Trenton Fire Department responded to Spring and Prospect Street for a report that a male victim was shot in the leg.

The victim was found at Prospect Street and Jarvis Place and was transported to Captial Health Regional Medical Center Trauma Unit by Trenton EMS paramedics.

A “trauma alert” was called en route to the hospital.

Trenton Police are investigating the shooting. No further details are available at this time.

