Elderly pedestrian struck by car in Linden is recovering in a hospital

An elderly pedestrian is recovering from serious injuries in a hospital after he was struck by a car while crossing South Wood Avenue in Linden.

Police officers responding to the 300 block of S. Wood Ave on reports of an auto-pedestrian motor vehicle crash, at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, found the 71-year-old Linden man with serious injuries and arranged for him to be transported to University Hospital in Newark.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on S. Wood Ave when it struck the man as he crossed the street.

Linden Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old woman from Carteret, was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

This crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505.

