Second Amendment Society endorses Republican Erik Peterson for Congress

The New Jersey Second Amendment Society endorsed Assemblyman Erik Peterson, a candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District.

“Erik Peterson has consistently received ‘A’ Ratings from the Association of NJ Rifle and Pistol Clubs, the NJ branch of the National Rifle Association, and been an unwavering voice in support of the Second Amendment,” said Alex Roubian, president of the New Jersey Second Amendment Society, “No one has fought harder on behalf of gun owners and gun rights in the New Jersey Legislature than Erik Peterson. We need him in Washington, D.C. fighting for the Second Amendment, our rights, and our freedom.”

Peterson, a Republican New Jersey legislator for more than 12 years representing parts of Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties in the 23rd Legislative District.

“I believe the Constitution is worth fighting for. The Second Amendment was established to assure that the People have the means to protect Democracy. It is no accident that it is second, only to freedom of speech and religion,” said Peterson, “I have always fought and will always fight for the rights of the people to bear arms, and I will always fight for our freedom.”

The gun group said Peterson was instrumental in the fight to end mask mandates in Trenton.

In December, Peterson was featured on The Ingraham Angle, when host Laura Ingraham said, “Courage is hard to come by these days in politics and [Erik] showed it.”

“I’ve been frustrated with what I see happening to America. The radical Democrats want to take away our freedom, our guns, our right to free speech, control our bodies, and destroy our American way of life. The Establishment Republicans are more concerned about their social status and relationships than fighting for us,” said Peterson, “I will go to Congress and always fight for family values, our Constitution, and our freedom.”

The American Conservative Union at CPAC Florida recognized Peterson with a CPAC Lifetime Rating of 95% – the highest of any New Jersey politician. Among the Conservative principles considered in the ranking are taxes, regulation, healthcare, the right to life, religion, individual liberty, voting integrity, and standing up for the Second Amendment.

“We need someone who isn’t afraid to stand up for us in the halls of Congress. Without a doubt, we need Erik Peterson fighting for us,” said Roubian. “No other Congressional candidate in the Seventh Congressional District has been tried, tested and true to the Second Amendment. Over the past several years, I have gotten to know Erik well enough to call him a friend and a true patriot worthy of the NJ Second Amendment Society’s enthusiastic endorsement.”

