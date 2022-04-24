Five charged with crimes in connection with $1 million internet fraud scheme

Five people were charged in connection with an internet fraud scheme involving the sale of aircraft equipment and replacement parts.

Between the dates of February 3, 2017 and March 28, 2022, the defendants allegedly participated in a conspiracy to defraud business entities by pretending to sell specialized equipment, including airline ground support equipment (GSE) and hydraulic jacks.

Shortly after payments for purchased equipment entered bank accounts, the defendants allegedly removed the funds via a series of cash withdrawals, or transfers to another identified co-conspirator’s account.

However, the victims never received the equipment or a refund. The defendants allegedly obtained more than $1 million from businesses operating throughout the United States and internationally through fraudulent means.

The following defendants were arrested on March 31, 2022 and charged with the listed offenses:

Antonio P. Signo, aka “Tony Demetro,” 35, of Somerset was charged with second-degree conspiracy, second-degree theft by deception, second-degree receiving stolen property, and second-degree money laundering.

Sonny Signo, 54, of Elizabeth was charged with second-degree conspiracy, and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Eddie S. Signo, 28, of Iselin was charged with second-degree conspiracy, and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Champagne Thompson, 29, of Iselin was charged with second-degree conspiracy, and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Cindy K. Drake, 36, of Somerset was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

Antonio Signo is detained pending trial in the Somerset County Jail but the others were released.

The charges are the result of an investigation opened by the Division of Criminal Justice Financial and Cyber Crimes Bureau after it received a referral from the Scottsdale, Arizona Police Department.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to ten years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Division of Criminal Justice Tip Line at 866-847-7425

