Former White House aide told panel that coup plotters were warned to stop

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, confirmed that lawyers repeatedly told the conspirators plotting to overturn the election that their scheme was not legal.

Despite the White House Counsel’s Office warnings, Meadows and others pressed forward with their attempts to overturn the election, which amounted to the attempted coup d’etat on Jan. 6 after then-President Donald Trump incited the mob with his fiery speech at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.

In a 248-page legal filing in the battle over former Meadows’ potential testimony, the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol provided new details obtained from the testimony of Trump administration special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said Meadows was directly warned in early January about the prospect of violence that could interfere with Congress fulfilling its duties by Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service agent and political adviser to the White House.

Meanwhile, New York Judge Arthur F. Engoron held Trump in contempt for failing to meet a court-ordered March 31 deadline to comply with a subpoena related to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization.

Trump was ordered to turn over materials sought by the New York Attorney General and he will be fined $10,000 per day until he complies with the subpoena.

Among the illegalities was a plan to use alternate slates of electors or cause the Congress to deadlock on certification of the Electoral College results, which are tantamount to a coup d’etat and committing obstruction of justice.

