Eighth conspirator sentenced for role in South Jersey drug trafficking ring

A Gloucester City, man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for conspiring to distribute oxycodone pills and selling Xanax pills, making him the eighth person to be sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking ring operating in and around Gloucester City and Camden.

Marcus Rushworth, 48, of Gloucester City, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb to an information charging him with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing a quantity of Xanax.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and statements made in court, Rushworth admitted that on multiple occasions from January 2020 to March 2020, he worked with Rocco DePoder to sell oxycodone and Xanax to customers in and around Gloucester City.

Rushworth also obtained a quantity of Xanax from DePoder on Feb. 17, 2020, in order to sell to a drug customer.

Rushworth was charged along with 17 others in March 2020 in connection with an investigation by the FBI into the illegal distribution of prescription drugs, including high dosage oxycodone pills, to customers in Gloucester City and Camden.

DePoder was sentenced by Judge Bumb on Oct. 8, 2021, to 70 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Bumb sentenced Rushworth to three years of supervised release.

Among the other defendants who entered guilty pleas are Kenneth Rushworth, 59, of Gloucester City; Wayne Muse, 74, of Lindenwold; Steven Walker, 47, of Camden; and Robert Pratt, 57, a former Blackwood resident who now lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

