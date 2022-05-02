Retailers must train employees to protect consumers from gift card scams

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs has issued a consumer alert on gift card scams along with guidelines for retailers to train their employees on signs that a consumer is falling victim to this common form of fraud.

“The best tool we have to fight gift card scammers is widespread awareness of how they operate and how to stop them in their tracks,” said acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. “We commend the division’s efforts and look forward to merchants around the state joining us in our efforts to protect consumers from these fraudulent schemes.”

The guidelines implement the Stop the Fraud Bill, which was signed into law in January.

The law requires New Jersey retailers that display and sell gift cards to train employees on how to identify and respond to gift card fraud.

Covered employees must receive the training by August 1, 2022, or within 45 days of beginning employment, whichever is later.

The purpose of the training is to ensure that employees know how to recognize signs that someone may be the victim of gift card fraud, such as buying multiple gift cards with high dollar values or immediately taking pictures of the gift cards’ serial numbers.

According to the guidelines, employees should be trained to use the “If you see something, say something” approach, and if they suspect fraud, ask the consumer why they are making such a purchase.

The required training will also result in retail employees understanding their employer’s policy for reporting suspected gift card fraud.

Additionally, the guidelines encourage consumers and retailers alike to be familiar with a number of best practices to curb fraud.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), from January 2021 through September 2021, the FTC received over 39,000 reports of gift card fraud that may have cost consumers as much as $148 million. Some common gift card fraud schemes include:

Government Agency Scams – Someone claiming to be from a government agency demands payment in the form of gift cards to avoid arrest, receive assistance, or pay a fine to stop your social security number from being frozen;

– Someone claiming to be from a government agency demands payment in the form of gift cards to avoid arrest, receive assistance, or pay a fine to stop your social security number from being frozen; Utility Scams ­– Utility company imposters claiming service will be cut off if payment is not received right away;

­– Utility company imposters claiming service will be cut off if payment is not received right away; Refund Scams – A caller offers a refund, credits money in excess of the refund, and asks to receive the additional money in gift cards;

– A caller offers a refund, credits money in excess of the refund, and asks to receive the additional money in gift cards; Grandparent Scams – Someone pretending to call on behalf of a relative or friend in distress and asking for money to assist them; and

– Someone pretending to call on behalf of a relative or friend in distress and asking for money to assist them; and Freebies and Sweepstakes Scams – A gift card is required to pay a processing fee to receive a prize of free merchandise.

“It takes a village to fight fraud, and that is why we are enlisting everyone’s help,” said Consumer Affairs Director Howard Pine. “By issuing these guidelines we aim to cripple the efforts of scammers who often use fear to intimidate unsuspecting consumers into buying gift cards to avoid utility service interruptions, or help a friend or relative in need.”

For consumers, the guidelines provide details on the preventive measures being implemented by merchants as well as tips to help them recognize gift cards scams. Some of the precautions include:

Never use a gift card to make a payment or to transfer money. Government agencies and legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with gift cards;

Avoid sharing gift card information—including via phone, text, email, or photo—to pay bills or fees, or to fix any other problem;

Verify that urgent requests or emergencies that involve family, friends or co-workers are real by calling the person directly to confirm they need your help;

Hang up on any caller who tells you to lie to a store clerk about why you are purchasing gift cards;

Check the packaging and the back of the gift card before purchasing to make sure it has not been compromised; and

Keep the receipt or the gift card ID number to file a report if you lose the gift card or suspect fraud.

Victims of a gift card scam or suspect can file an online complaint with the Consumer Affairs Division by visiting its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.

