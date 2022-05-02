Union County Courthouse celebrating Law Day on Friday, May 6

The Union Vicinage will host its annual Law Day program at noon on Friday, May 6 at the Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth.

The 90-minute program in the courtroom of Assignment Judge Lisa Miralles Walsh will recognize this year’s theme, “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.”

Retired Assignment Judge Karen M. Cassidy will give the keynote address.

Participating students from schools in Union County have submitted poster, essay, and poem contest entries as part of their Law Day learning activities.

Representatives from the co-sponsoring associations will recognize contest winners.

The Burnet Middle School All Star Select Chorus will perform musical selections.A representative from the Union County Bar Association will present an award to the winner of the county’s mock court competition.

Established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958, Law Day was designated as “a day of national dedication to the principles of government under law.”

The event is sponsored by the vicinage’s Committee on Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement in partnership with the Union County Bar Association, the Hispanic Bar Association, the Garden State Bar Association, and the Asian Pacific Bar Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...