Progressive candidate lambastes establishment Democrats as profiteers

The disclosure of a draft opinion that indicates a Supreme Court majority is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade roused Democrats from their state of political depression heading into the midterm elections, but a progressive candidate in New Jersey is castigating politicians who failed to ward off the pending disaster and are using it to raise money.

“Too many corporate Democrats on here who see the #Roe decision as nothing more than a fundraising opportunity,” said David Ocampo Grajales, who is waging an underdog campaign for Congress against Rob Menendez Jr., the cowardly and unaccomplished 36-year-old son of corrupt US Senator Bob Menendez.

“Your money would be better spent supporting local abortion funds,” said Ocampo Grajales, who linked readers to a Twitter thread that listed organizations helping women in states that have forced pregnancy laws.

donate to local abortion funds in the 13 states with trigger laws now, asap, pronto:



Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming



"Abortion is legal for now"

“This opinion is a disgrace. Alito cites Ginsburg, quotes Lincoln, and in a footnote he cites an (amicus brief) which argues that supporters for abortion are ‘motivated by a desire to suppress the African American population’,” said the 25-year-old Ocampo Grajales.

“States across the country are going to use this decision to justify human rights abuses on millions of Americans,” said Ocampo Grajales.

The progressive candidate said senators must swiftly move to abolish the filibuster and take steps to codify the right to choose, repeal the Hyde Amendment ban on funding abortion, enact laws to ensure marriage equality, and to protect sexual self-identification.

Ocampo Grajales’s opponent made no mention that his father failed to secure women’s rights during his 30 years in Congress, 16 of them in the US Senate. He also ignored bold solutions to the problem, in another sharp contrast with his younger opponent.

No more excuses, it's long past time to expand the court. If this holds true, justices appointed by presidents that LOST the popular vote will have revoked the right of child-bearing people across the country to control their own bodies.

With Barack Obama being sworn in as President on January 20, 2009, and a brief filibuster-proof 60-40 supermajority in the Senate, Democrats held a federal government trifecta but lost control of Congress the following year due to the same sort of squabbling and obstructionism that derailed President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Corporate Democrats like Senator Menendez clearly show more antipathy toward and fight harder against progressives in their own party than the Republicans.

One might deduce from their behavior that the Corporate Democrats would prefer to lose to their purported enemies than adopt the ‘radical agenda’ spelled out by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1944, when the New Deal champion called for fair wages and universal health care.

In Roosevelt’s January 11, 1944, message to the Congress on the State of the Union, he said, “It is our duty now to begin to lay the plans and determine the strategy for the winning of a lasting peace and the establishment of an American standard of living higher than ever before known.”

Like today’s progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Roosevelt called for an “economic bill of rights” to guarantee employment that provides an adequate income for food, shelter, and recreation; freedom from unfair competition and monopolies; decent housing; adequate medical care; Social Security; and education.

And with that determined recalcitrance to actually accomplishing the agenda on which they campaigned, the party establishment painted itself into a corner, by failing to secure women’s rights before Republicans stacked the court system and devised redistricting schemes that will simply deny a fair fight in future elections.

Instead of watching the world fall into chaos, at a recent debate (which the crooked Senator’s son skipped) Ocampo Grajales said he would fight for climate change, “hound” obstructionist Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, and help get other progressives elected across the country.

As Democratic Party leadership condemns the Supreme Court ruling, Waleed Shahid, communications director for the Justice Democrats, reminded activists that Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and Jim Clyburn are all endorsing anti-choice Henry Cuellar in his primary against Jessica Cisneros in Texas.

Shahid noted that Clyburn is attending a campaign rally tomorrow in San Antonio with the anti-abortion Democratic congressman, who Republican Texas Governor Rick Perry appointed to be secretary of state in 2001.

