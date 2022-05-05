New Jersey sends more money to Washington than the state receives

There are 40 states receiving more from the federal government than their residents pay in federal taxes but New Jersey, with a population of just under 9 million, is not one of them.

New Jersey  – like New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts – sends more money to Washington in the form of taxes than the state receives from the federal government.

Mississippi, with a population of around 3 million, receives net federal per capita spending of $6,880 per resident or $37.8 billion from the federal government.

Some 15 percent of Mississippi residents receive federal SNAP or food stamps and the median household income is $43,529, the second-lowest in the country behind West Virginia.

New Jersey, with a population of just under 9 million, receives net federal per capita spending of negative $2,368 per resident or $97.7 billion from the federal government.

Only 8.9 percent of New Jersey residents receive federal SNAP or food stamps although with a median household income of $80,088, the second-highest in the country behind Maryland, it costs a lot more to live in the Garden State than it would to reside in one of those moocher states.

New Jersey residents prosper more than Mississippians and West Virginians because a majority of the people in the Garden State believe in a political system that takes care of those least fortunate, and benevolent societies always fare better than tightfisted and selfish communities.

While the system is far from perfect, giving a lift to those in need makes the entire society stronger because everyone gets back on their feet faster.

