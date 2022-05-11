Dead body found after five-alarm fire at Elizabeth Waste Management facility

One dead body was found Wednesday morning at the scene of a massive five-alarm fire that tore through the Waste Management Julia Street Transfer Station in Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The body was found Wednesday morning, but authorities have not identified the victim.

During Tuesday’s fire, a Waste Management employee was reported missing and officials believe the deceased person is the worker who was unaccounted for on Tuesday.

Elizabeth spokesperson Ruby Contreras told journalists that a medical examiner was on the scene.

The Elizabeth Fire Department said that the fire was under control Tuesday night, but officials predicted that the fire would last through the night.

According to Contreras, people will not be able to enter the building for at least another day since it is partially collapsed.

Plumes of black smoke spewed from the building, causing nearby houses to be evacuated as firefighters battled the flames. Smoke spread over the surrounding community, due to winds.

Elizabeth Fire Department officials said the blaze may have started from machinery inside the building, but an investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...