Two women accused of submitting dozens of bogus insurance claims

Two women were indicted for allegedly submitting dozens of fraudulent claims to Aflac (American Family Life Assurance Company) for medical treatment that they did not receive.

Hassanah Todd, 33, of Newark, N.J. and Shirell Todd, 32, of High Point, N.C., were indicted on second-degree conspiracy, second-degree insurance fraud, third-degree theft by deception, and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury on May 12, 2022.

The grand jury indictment alleges that between June 1, 2017 and July 13, 2019, Hassanah and Shirell Todd conspired to commit insurance fraud in order to receive benefits that they were not entitled to from their insurance company, Aflac.

Hassanah Todd has been employed as a custodian for the Newark Public Schools, according to her LinkedIn page.

She was previously indicted for conspiring with her brother James Todd, 32, to smuggle contraband into the Northern State Prison on Frontage Road where he allegedly distributed items to other inmates.

Aflac, which was founded in 1955 and is based in Columbus, Georgia, is the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the United States.

The indictment further alleges that the defendants submitted, or caused to be submitted, claims forms, which included medical records that falsely claimed they received medical treatment or services when they did not.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000, and fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The investigation was conducted by Detective Jessica Petri with assistance from Detective Kahlil McGrady and Detective Shaquan Worilds, under the supervision of Sergeant Wendy Berg and Lieutenant Kelly Howard of the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor, along with Aflac’s Special Investigation Unit.

