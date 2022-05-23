Police search for missing Linden teenager

Linden High School sophomore Keyara Hollman is missing

The Linden Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen Sunday evening in the city and seeking public help because they fear the Linden High School sophomore may be endangered.

Keyara Hollman was last seen in Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Memorial Park, also known as Fourth Ward Park, located at McCandless Street and Dill Avenue in Linden, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Hollman was last seen wearing a pink sweater, black ripped jeans and blue/white Jordan’s.

She was described as having black hair which was in a ponytail. She also had wired headphones.

Authorities ask that anyone who has information about Hollman or her whereabouts to contact Linden Police at (908) 474-8501.

