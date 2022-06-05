2 dead, 7 injured in gun violence incidents around New Jersey

Two people are dead and seven others were injured in gun violence incidents around New Jersey over the past 72 hours.

The fatalities were reported in West New York and East Orange, while two shootings in Newark and one each in Paterson and Jersey City resulted in injuries.

A string of shootings left at least six people dead and nearly three dozen others wounded in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee this weekend, a spasm of gun violence that came as the nation continues mourning the lives lost in mass shootings last month in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

In Pennsylvania, police say multiple shooters fired into a crowd late Saturday night on South Street, in Philadelphia, where three people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded. Police said multiple handguns were recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Officers responding to a fireworks complaint in Rahway at around 1 a.m., on June 5, determined that the noise was actually from gunshots, according to Mayor Ray Giocobbe but the incident was not reported by local police.

The state Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, in West New York.

When West New York Police responded to a residence on 59th Street in response to a 911 call involving a domestic dispute, an individual fired a weapon at them and one officer sustained a non-fatal injury.

Two officers discharged their service weapons, fatally wounding the man who had fired at them. Emergency medical personnel took the man to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 7:15 a.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead in East Orange on Friday morning.

Police responding to reports of shots fired near the ShopRite shopping center just after midnight found Melja T. Oliver suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Main Street. Oliver was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made, and the suspect who fled the scene remains at large.

Newark Police are searching for a suspect wanted for shooting three people along Elizabeth Avenue in the city’s South Ward at about 11:17 p.m. on Thursday night. that injured

Officers found at least one vehicle that had been struck by bullets and a person shot at the scene. University Hospital officials notified authorities that two other victims showed up at the emergency room suffering gunshot wounds.

Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center officials notified Paterson Police that a 42-year-old female Paterson resident had arrived with multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds in the emergency department at 4:13 a.m. on June 5.

The initial investigation suggested that the victim was in the area of Summer Street and Montgomery Street when she was shot.

The investigation remains active and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to call 1-877-370-PCPO, or send an email message to tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

Jersey City Police are investigating the shooting that sent an unidentified, injured man with a bullet wound in his leg to the hospital on June 4.

Officers who arrived at New Hope Lane and found the victim transported him for treatment to Jersey City Medical Center, where doctors said he is expected to recover.

