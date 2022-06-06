Trump terrorists’ U.S. Capitol attack & failed coup d’etat remain unpunished

In the 17 months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results, the government has yet to charge former President Donald Trump, who clearly incited a mob of terrorists that staged the assault but also conspired with others to illegally remain in power despite losing the election by more than eight million votes.

As the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office each continue to investigate losses that resulted from the breach of the Capitol, including about $1.5 million worth of damage to the Capitol building and grounds,

Despite the facts, more than 40% of Americans believe that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election and Trump appears on track to return to the White House despite his failed coup d’etat.

More than 81 million people voted for Biden, compared with more than 74 million for Trump. Biden won with 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump.

Americans are deeply pessimistic about the future of democracy. About 64% of Americans believe U.S. democracy is “in crisis and at risk of failing.”

Only 6% of poll respondents say the assault on the Capitol was “a reasonable protest” — but there is little agreement on a better description.

More than half of Democrats say the Jan. 6 assault was an “attempted coup or insurrection,” while Republicans are more likely to describe it as a “riot that got out of control.”

Republican-controlled state legislatures passed dozens of new voting restrictions in the wake of the 2020 election, installed pro-Trump officials in jobs responsible for counting ballots, and created new congressional district lines that virtually negate the opportunity to elect Democrats even in highly competitive states.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is doing virtually nothing to prosecute those who are responsible for the attempted coup d’etat or prevent the second election of Trump, as the White House struggles with inflation, foreign challenges and emerging problems on the domestic front.

