Cassidy Hutchinson, Mark Meadows’ aide, testifies on failed coup d’etat

An emergency hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack will begin today at 1 p.m. and its significance is underscored by the fact that it will be broadcast on all major news networks.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows while he was White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, is expected to testify on her experiences and the potential crimes she witnessed first-hand.

Hutchinson is a New Jersey native who interned with two well-known Republicans — Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) — before joining the Trump White House.

Hutchinson had frequent access to Meadows and President Donald Trump in the days before and after the attempted coup d’etat and she previously provided hours of closed-door testimony to the panel.

The 25-year-old former special assistant provided a trove of information to congressional investigators and sat for multiple interviews behind closed doors. Her appearance has been cloaked in extraordinary secrecy and has raised expectations for new revelations in the nearly yearlong investigation.

Tuesday’s hearing, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Eastern time, will be the committee’s sixth this month.

Hutchinson had a front-row seat to Trump’s reaction as the Capitol riot unfolded and she has been prominently featured in previous hearings via videotaped depositions, but since the most powerful moments of the hearings so far have come during live, unscripted moments, her testimony could paint an even more damning picture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...