July 4 parade shooter may be in police custody

Police arrested Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, who was the person of interest wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Crimo was taken into custody by police while driving a 2010 silver Honda.

His arrest in the early evening, which law enforcement said followed a brief chase, took place in Lake Forest, Illinois, several miles away from the site of the morning shooting.

Live video from news helicopters shows law enforcement looking through the vehicle stopped on a road.

Law enforcement said they believe Crimo is responsible for the shooting, but authorities have not labeled him a suspect nor levied charges at the time that he was taken into custody.

A “significant amount of digital evidence” helped lead investigators zero in on the person of interest, said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli, who announced the arrest.

Crimo’s father was a Republican candidate for mayor in the town where six people were killed and dozens more were injured. Various news outlets said he left social media posts that strongly suggest that he was plotting the violence for some time.

“I ran from a mass shooting today with my two little girls in my arms,” said Hunter Stuart, a journalist and public relations professional who lives in the Chicago ares. “We got separated from my wife. We hid behind a car and then sheltered in the apartment of some good Samaritans for 5 hours watching swat teams from the windows. We are all ok but we’re angry, very very angry.”

